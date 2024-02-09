Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to Senegalese President [PHOTO]

9 February 2024 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazim Samadov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco and to the Republic of Senegal, has presented his credentials to Senegalese President Macky Sall, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Nazim Samadov conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings to President Macky Sall and extended an invitation on behalf of the Azerbaijani leader to visit Baku for COP 29. The ambassador described Azerbaijan as a friendly country for Senegal.

The Senegalese President expressed his gratitude for the invitation and asked the diplomat to convey his greetings and congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his recent victory in the election.

As part of the visit, Nazim Samadov is scheduled to meet with representatives of the central and local authorities of Senegal, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Dakar.

