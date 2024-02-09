Ombudsperson: Mass grave in Khojaly once again confirms genocide committed by Armenia

9 February 2024 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

“As a result of Armenia's continued occupation, genocide, deportation, and terror policy against Azerbaijan, thousands of our compatriots have been killed on the grounds of ethnic and religious hatred, taken captive, or gone missing,” said Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva as she commented on the discovery of a mass grave found in the liberated Khojaly district.

“After the liberation of our lands from occupation, mass graves have been discovered in Saryjaly village in the Aghdam district, Dashalti village in the Shusha district, Edilli village in the Khojavand district, Farrukh village in the Khojaly district, Yukhari Seyidahmadli village in the Fuzuli district, as well as in Kalbajar and other residential areas.

The discovery of another mass grave in the territory of the Asgaran settlement in the Khojaly district, presumably containing the remains of the residents killed during the Khojaly genocide, confirms once again that Armenia committed genocide against Azerbaijan, the most heinous crime against humanity.

Despite multiple appeals to international organizations regarding the genocidal crimes committed by Armenia, the legal evaluation of these genocidal facts at the international level has not yet been made, and persons responsible for numerous crimes remain unpunished.

International organizations should stop the indifference and double standards shown towards Azerbaijan, legally evaluate crimes that result in mass and severe violations of human rights and freedoms, and those responsible for the commission of these crimes should be held accountable,” the Ombudsman added.



