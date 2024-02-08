Secretary General of ECO sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

8 February 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Naziri has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It’s a matter of great honour for me to express my warmest felicitations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

With their renewed confidence in Your Excellency’s able leadership, the people of Azerbaijan will accelerate moving towards a more radiant and advanced future.

I further avail this opportunity to reiterate the importance that ECO attaches to Azerbaijan, acknowledging the country’s substantially increased role and contribution in promoting the ECO’s mutually developed economic agenda.

We look forward to Your Excellency’s continued support and patronage on our way to pursuing ECO’s consolidation as a more connected and integrated region.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Khusrav Naziri

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization"

