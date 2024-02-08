Deglaryan's confession proves that mass grave near Asgaran belongs to Khojaly resident

8 February 2024 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

In February 1992, Rashid Deglaryan, who admitted to being a participant in the murder of peaceful residents of Khojaly, reported that civilians moving from Khojaly in the direction of Aghdam were ambushed and killed near the Askeran fortress, and their bodies were buried near the fortress.

Zaur Ismayilov, an employee of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners and Missing Citizens, said this in an interview with journalists, Azernews reports.

He said that in connection with this, search and excavation work was started in October-November of last year by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, but the work was not completed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Excavations have been continued since February of this year, and as a result, a mass grave likely belonging to the residents of Khojaly was discovered. According to experts, human remains are belonging to at least 8 people. It is not excluded that this number will increase as a result of the search work that will be continued here.

In the next stage, the human remains will be handed over to relevant laboratories for identification, and the public will be informed about the result after identification.

It should be noted that local and foreign media representatives visited the area with the mass grave discovered near Askeran Castle. The video recorded during the investigation was reviewed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz