Azerbaijanis hold rally in Geneva to raise awareness about landmine contamination in liberated territories [PHOTOS]

28 January 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis have gathered outside the United Nations' Geneva office in Switzerland to raise awareness about the pressing issue of landmine contamination in the liberated territories.

The protest rally was organized by the Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland, Azernews reports.

The rally participants called on the European and international community to put pressure on Armenia to hand over maps of minefields to Azerbaijan.

The protest action also featured a "Mine Field" simulation training. Participants highlighted the dangerous consequences faced by civilians in these contaminated areas by distributing informative leaflets to residents, providing detailed information about Armenia's mining of Azerbaijani territories.

The protest rally outside the UN office in Geneva serves as a reminder that the international community must unite to address the issue of landmine contamination promptly and efficiently.

Note that the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has released a statement on the ongoing mine threat in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

The statement was in response to recent information from the Armenian National Security Service regarding a potential delivery of additional landmine maps to Azerbaijan as part of confidence-building measures.

Moreover, urgent measures have to be taken by Armenia to provide information on the fates of 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, and the places of mass graves where Azerbaijanis have been buried over the last 30 years.

---

