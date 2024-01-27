Polad Bulbuloglu: Azerbaijan will hold presidential elections in liberated territories for the first time

27 January 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will hold presidential elections for the first time in territories liberated from invasion, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.az.

"I would especially like to note that the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024 will be held throughout the country for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan. District election commissions have already been established in the territories liberated from invasion, which means that everything is ready for the voting process," the ambassador emphasized.

According to the diplomat, Azerbaijani citizens living in the country as well as abroad will express high activeness, and the right choice will be made for the benefit of prosperous and strong Azerbaijan.

---

