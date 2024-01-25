Caspian Sea level decreases by half metre, says expert

25 January 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Over the past few years, the water level in the Caspian Sea has decreased by 50 cm (about 20 inches).

Azernews reports that this was said by the head of the Water Research Institute of Iran, Mohammad Reza Kavyanpour.

According to him, as a result, 190 billion cubic metres of water in the Caspian Sea were depleted.

He added that the main reason for the decrease in the water level in the Caspian Sea is the existing heat as a result of climate change.

"Last year, the temperature rose by 1.3 degrees. It is expected that the temperature will rise by 1-4 degrees this year. The temperature rise has a direct negative effect on water resources and the decrease of the water level."

An Iranian official said that the water level in the Caspian Sea has decreased by 25 cm in the past 10 months alone.

Kavyanpour says that the Water Research Institute is conducting a comprehensive study on the Caspian Sea, and its results will be announced soon.

