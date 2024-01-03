Construction of 190-apartment residential neighborhood in Sugovushan continues [PHOTOS]

3 January 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Construction works are ongoing in a new residential area in the Sugovushan settlement. The construction of 5 multi-apartment buildings is being carried out in the neighborhood with a total area of ​​more than 2 hectares, Azernews reports.

In an interview with local media outlets, the project manager Vidadi Hasanov said that each of the buildings in the residential area has five floors. A total of 190 apartments are being built, of which 25 are one-room, 80 are two-room, 75 are three-room, and 10 are four-room apartments.

The floor of the first floor of three buildings has already been concreted, preparatory work is underway on the second floor. In the remaining two buildings, the work on the basement has been completed.

Elevators will be installed in buildings with two entrances each. Each building will have parking for 22 cars in the basement. Heat supply will be carried out with a central boiler system.

Construction of football, sports and children's playgrounds, transformer substations, reservoirs, and other necessary infrastructure facilities is planned in the neighborhood. Wide green strips will also be built here.

It should be recalled that the Sugovushan settlement was liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on October 3, 2020, during the Patriotic War.