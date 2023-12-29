Azerbaijani army holds meetings to summarise 2023 results [PHOTOS]

29 December 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Final meetings on summing up of 2023 were held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Main Departments, Departments, Services, and independent branches of the Defense Ministry, as well as all types of troops and special educational institutions, Azernews reports.

During the meetings, the activities of the Azerbaijan Army in the current year were extensively analyzed. The tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev were once again delivered to the personnel.

It was emphasized that the combat readiness and moral-psychological state of military personnel is high. The work carried out in educating the personnel in the spirit of patriotism, comprehensive provision, and equipping the troops with professional personnel were discussed.

Achievements as a result of successful reforms in the Azerbaijan Army were noted, and the readiness of the personnel at any time to carry out any task of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was emphasized.

The meetings discussed upcoming measures and plans for organizing service and combat activities at a high level, improving social and living conditions, and increasing the knowledge and skills of military personnel during the next year.

In the end, a group of distinguished personnel was awarded following the year.

