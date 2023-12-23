Azerbaijan, Luxembourg discuss prospects for development of bilateral relations

23 December 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and Luxembourg Vagif Sadigov has met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Claude Wiseler, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

The meeting covered the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, being the first such bilateral meeting since the national elections that were held in Luxembourg in October.

Congratulating Claude Wiseler on his appointment as a speaker of the Luxembourg parliament, Ambassador Vagif Sadigov highlighted Azerbaijan-Luxembourg ties, as well as relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

Claude Wiseler mentioned that he had been in Azerbaijan a number of years ago in his previous capacity as Luxembourg's Minister for Transport.

During the meeting, the sides also explored prospects for developing bilateral relations, as well as discussed ways of expanding political, economic and interparliamentary ties between the two countries.

---

