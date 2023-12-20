Community responds to Deputy head of Armenian Foreign Ministry

20 December 2023 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The Western community of Azerbaijan has reacted to the anti-Azerbaijani statements of the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister. The statement says that diplomats with Dashnak tendencies are trying to hinder the process of normalisation the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia with provocative statements, Azernews reports.

It is noted that another anti-Azerbaijani statement of the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister once again shows that Armenian diplomats with Dashnak thoughts are not satisfied with the prospect of normalisation of relations between the two countries and are trying to hinder this process with various provocative statements.

The Deputy Minister makes a big mistake when he says that "Azerbaijan is not willing to conclude a peace agreement on the basis of the principles proposed by the international community". Firstly, there is only one principle proposed by Azerbaijan with regard to peace negotiations. Secondly, if by "the principles presented by the international community" the Deputy Minister means the Granada Declaration adopted in October 2023, we would like to emphasise that the international community does not consist only of Armenia, France, Germany, and the European Union. I would also like to recall that Azerbaijan did not participate in this meeting, and none of the signed documents have any force for us.

As for the Armenian diplomat's opinion on the return of Garabagh Armenians, we state that this process should be a mutual process and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia should be ensured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz