12 December 2023 00:30 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the commemoration day of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

The post says: "Heydar Aliyev. We remember, we love, we commemorate with respect."

