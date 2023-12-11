Public legal entity Baku Theological College established

11 December 2023 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

A public legal entity Baku Theological College has been established under the public legal entity of the Azerbaijan Theology Institute, Azernews reports.

The decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

By the decision, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organisations has been instructed to solve other issues referred to the powers of the founder of a public legal entity by Article 8.2 of the Law "On Public Legal Entities," except for those specified in paragraph 2.1 of this Law.

The State Committee for Work with Religious Institutions should take measures for the state registration of the college by the Law "On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities" and resolve other issues arising from the Decision.

The Ministry of Finance should take the necessary measures to finance the expenses necessary for the college's activities.

The Ministry of Economy should, within two months from the date of state registration, submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers to resolve the issue of providing the college with an administrative building.

