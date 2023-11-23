Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership continues working visit to Georgia

23 November 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

The working visit of Deputies of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov and Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov to Georgia is underway, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry visited State Military Scientific-Technical Center "Delta" in Tbilisi.

At the meeting held in the center, detailed views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest in the field of military-technical cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz