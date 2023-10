27 October 2023 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev dismissed Arif Mammadov from his post, Azernews reports.

Arif Mammadov has been dismissed from the post of Chairman of the Board of the State Maritime and Port Agency subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This order comes into force from the date of its signing.

---

