EU says it is committed to promoting lasting peace between Baku, Yerevan

21 October 2023 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

The EU is committed to promoting lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, this was told in the joint summit held between the US and EU, Azernews reports, with reference to the statement.

Following the meeting, a joint statement of the US-EU summit on several problems, including peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been issued.

“We remain committed to advancing a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity,” said in the statement.

Earlier, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that he had invited the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to take part in a trilateral meeting in Brussels before the end of this month.

