8 October 2023 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili have viewed the photo exhibition entitled "The Architect of Prosperity" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

