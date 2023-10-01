Azerbaijani martyr Vusal Orucov laid to rest in Gusar [PHOTOS]

1 October 2023 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani martyred military serviceman Vusal Orujov has been laid to rest in Gusar's Suvacal village.

The funeral ceremony of the martyr was attended by officials of the Ministry of Defense, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Gusar District Executive Authority, representatives of the district community and residents of the village, Azernews reports.

Currently, a farewell ceremony is being held for our martyred military serviceman.

A tricolor flag of Azerbaijan painted on the coffin of the martyr was presented to the family.

Born in 2005, Vusal Orujovwas sent for military service on April 11, 2023. He comes from a family with 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

On September 30, Armenian armed forces opened sniper fire from their position in the Zarkand residential area of the Basarkechar district towards the position of the Azerbaijani Army located in the Asagi Ayrim residential area of the Kalbajar district. As a result, our military serviceman Vusal Orujov Khaybali was martyred.

