Process of disarming Armenian illegal armed formations continues [PHOTOS]

23 September 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Process of disarming Armenian illegal armed formations which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Garabagh war in Azerbaijan's Garabagh continues, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The footage on social media showed that members of the illegal formations hand over a large number of machine guns, machine guns, mortars and other weapons, as well as ammunition.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

