3 servicemen die in military vehicle accident
On September 13, servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army Aliyev Taleh Saleh, Hasanov Elgun Elshad and Namazov Nihad Kamraddin died as a result of military vehicle accident that occured in a mountainous area with difficult terrain, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences to the relatives and families of the servicemen died as a result of the accident.
May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!
The fact is being investigated.
---
