FM Bayramov embarks on official visit to Switzerland

11 September 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

On September 11, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, went on an official visit to Geneva (Switzerland), Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Jeyhun Bayramov plans to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, and meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations, including the UN Office at Geneva and other specialized agencies during the visit.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also plans to take part in a number of events, including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN Office in Geneva.

