Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations from digging new trenches in Aghdam

11 September 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

On September 11, at about 01:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The conducted work was stopped as a result of the measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz