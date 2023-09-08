Azerbaijan prevents provocations

8 September 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

On September 8, starting from 13:35 to 13:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Garakilsa district using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ordubad region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Moreover, at about 14:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

