8 September 2023 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Chief of the Executive Power (EP) of Nakhchivan city Tahmina Mustafayeva has been dismissed from her post, Azernews reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the head of Nakhchivan city Executive Power Mirsanani Seyidov.

Mustafayeva was also dismissed from the post of the head of the department on socio-political and humanitarian issues of the EP.

