Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations to install new trenches in Aghdam

8 September 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

On September 8, at about 00:25, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

The conducted work was stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

