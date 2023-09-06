Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Turkiye's New Military Attache [PHOTOS]

6 September 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

On September 6, the newly appointed military attaché of the Republic of Turkiye in Azerbaijan, Major General Soner Orucoglu, was introduced to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guest, the Minister of Defense congratulated him on the start of his activities in Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed gratitude for the moral and political support provided by fraternal Turkiye in the Patriotic War. The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan emphasized the exceptional influence of the sincere relations between the heads of the two fraternal states on the development of bilateral military cooperation, as well as cooperation in other areas.

The minister spoke about the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, about the activities in the liberated territories and the operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the Garabagh economic region.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov wished Major General Soner Orucoglu success in his further activities to expand military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Thanking for the hospitality, Major General Soner Orucoglu expressed satisfaction with the start of his activities in Azerbaijan as a military attache and noted that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, including cooperation in the military sphere.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that Major General Soner Orucoglu also met with the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Kerim Veliyev and Commander of the Naval Forces Vice Admiral Subkhan Bekirov.

