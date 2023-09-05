Baku to host conference of labor ministers of OIC member countries [PHOTOS]

5 September 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

The next, fifth conference of ministers of labor of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is planned to be held in Baku this year, Azernews reports.

About this was told at a meeting held at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population with a delegation from the OIC.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Kerimov drew attention to the successful experience of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OIC, as well as with other authoritative institutions that unite Muslim countries. It was said that our country has established mutually beneficial relations with the Islamic world and has made an important contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity in the world.

It was noted that the second conference of labor ministers of the OIC member countries was organized in Baku. It was emphasized that within the framework of this conference, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev initiated the creation of the OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku, and this initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member countries.

In the past period, the work carried out by our country towards the creation of the OIC Labor Center in Baku was discussed. It was emphasized that this Center will play an important role in strengthening cooperation between the member countries of the Organization.

The special importance of the conferences of labor ministers of the OIC member countries in expanding relations between Islamic countries in the areas of labor, employment and social protection was noted. It was said that the next conference to be held in Baku would make it possible to achieve significant progress in this direction.

During the meeting, issues of organizing the conference were discussed and the corresponding contractual document was signed.

