5 September 2023 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the design and construction of the Yeni Gubadli-Lachin highway.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 20 million manats for the design and construction of the road.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz