OIC delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district [PHOTOS]

3 September 2023 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has kicked off their visit to Azerbaijan`s Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the visit is to prepare a report on acts of vandalism and destructions committed by Armenia. The delegation will visit the districts liberated from the occupation and gather facts, which will be documented and sent to the international organizations.

The delegation will monitor the destroyed religious sites and cemeteries in Aghdam, and will familiarize themselves with the reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the district.

