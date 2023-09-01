Azerbaijan Defense Minister attends graduation ceremony in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

1 September 2023 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov's working visit to the fraternal country aimed at participating in the series of events held on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Türkiye's Victory Day continues, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

On August 31, Colonel General Z.Hasanov attended the graduation ceremony of the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy of the Republic of Türkiye.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech in the graduation ceremonies and congratulated the graduates.

Then the graduates were awarded diplomas.

It should be noted that Colonel General Z.Hasanov presented diplomas to Azerbaijani graduates who successfully graduated from military academies.

---

