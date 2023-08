President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Moldova

27 August 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu.

The letter reads:

Dear Madame President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – the Independence Day.

The successful development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova based on good traditions is gratifying. The high level of our political relations has created a good basis for expanding our mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of areas.

I have the most pleasant recollections of our meeting with you held in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust, our negotiations on the broad range of bilateral relations and the prospects for our cooperation on the sidelines of my visit to Moldova to participate in the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Chișinău.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our efforts to strengthen the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, to deepen our fruitful cooperation both in bilateral format and within international organizations and make full use of the potential of our joint activities in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Moldova lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 August 2023

---

