26 August 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Head of Foreign Policy: Azerbaijan builds roads unlike countries that create barriers

"Azerbaijan builds roads unlike countries that create barriers". Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the Azerbaijani President and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote about it in X, Azernews reports.

"A new road is being built on the road from Zangilan airport to Lachin. Unlike other countries that create barriers and obstacles, Azerbaijan is building roads and improving transport communication. Road is culture and the main component of civilisation!

