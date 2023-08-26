Head of Foreign Policy: Azerbaijan builds roads unlike countries that create barriers

26 August 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan builds roads unlike countries that create barriers". Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the Azerbaijani President and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote about it in X, Azernews reports.

On the way to Lachin from Zangilan Airport. New road is under construction. Azerbaijan is building roads and ameliorates connectivity and transport linkages, unlike others who put barriers and obstacles. Road is culture and key component of civilization! pic.twitter.com/nHhZdpzK9n — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 26, 2023

