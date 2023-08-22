Natives of Fuzuli return to their homeland [PHOTOS]

22 August 2023 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Another group of 23 families of former internally displaced persons have returned to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli today, Azernews reports.

They were given the keys to the newly rebuilt houses in the city of Fuzuli.

The permanent residence of 70 families (247 people) is provided in the city of Fuzuli.

In the first stage, it is planned to relocate a total of 144 families (509 people) to the city of Fuzuli.

Another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of 89 people, went to the city of Fuzuli on the morning of August 22. These families lived in the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

