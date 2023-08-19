Azerbaijan prevents attempt by Armenian separatist troops to install fortifications in Khojaly direction
Armenian separatist troops in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region on August 19, at about 16:00, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.
The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
