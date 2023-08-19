Azerbaijan prevents attempt by Armenian separatist troops to install fortifications in Khojaly direction

19 August 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian separatist troops in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region on August 19, at about 16:00, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

