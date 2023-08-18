Fuad Gashamov becomes a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

18 August 2023 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fuad Gashamov, a founding partner of Legalize Law Firm, has successfully completed all steps to become a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), which is the highest grade of membership of the most-recognized organization of its kind in the world.

CIArb is an international center of excellence for the practice and profession of alternative dispute resolution (ADR). It was founded on 1 March 1915 and granted a royal charter by Queen Elizabeth II in 1979.

Its growing membership of over 17,000 is based across 149 countries and is supported by an international network of 42 branches. Azerbaijan is among the countries that compose the European Branch of CIArb.

CIArb provides education and training for arbitrators, mediators, and adjudicators.

It also acts as a global hub for practitioners, policymakers, academics, and those in business, supporting the global promotion, facilitation, and development of all ADR methods.

As a Fellow, now Fuad Gashamov is entitled to use the following designation after his name “FCIArb”.

Сurrently, Fuad continues his LLM in “Dispute Resolution” at the University of Aberdeen, UK.

He is a member of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan since 25 August 2014.

Fuad Gashamov is a member of the newly established Business Committee of the Bar Association.

He is also a member of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings of the Republic of Azerbaijan “Enforcement of contracts, resolution of disputes, closure, and bankruptcy of an enterprise, judicial system and rule of law”.

