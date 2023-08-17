Germany denies asylum to 387 citizens of Azerbaijan

17 August 2023 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

In the first seven months of 2023, Germany received 1016 asylum applications from Azerbaijani citizens, of which 28 were granted refugee status and 387 were rejected. The number of asylum applications from Azerbaijan has increased due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. In total, 188,967 people applied for asylum in Germany in January-July 2023, an increase of 78.1% compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Germany's Federal office of migration and refugees.

It is reported that for the first 7 months of 2023, a total of 1016 citizens of Azerbaijan applied for asylum to the federal agency. Of them 852 applied for the first time, 164 - repeatedly. The majority of applicants were citizens of Azerbaijan with the right of residence in Ukraine.

Only 28 applicants were granted refugee status under the Geneva Convention, while 387 citizens were denied asylum, and a decision was taken to return voluntarily to the country of which they were citizens.

