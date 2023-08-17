Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Special Representative

17 August 2023 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Azernews reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, negotiations brokered by international partners, including the European Union, as well as the current regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined that Armenia's increasing military and political provocations in the region, false and groundless claims about the "blockade" and "tense humanitarian situation" in the region do not serve peace and stability.

FM Bayramov stressed that the violation of the agreements on the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road that were supported by the European Union and the intensification of traffic on the Lachin road as well as the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents regarding the reintegration process show that Armenia is not interested in the normalization process.

The sides also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz