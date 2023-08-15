Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Spain's position against Azerbaijani territorial integrity

15 August 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijani community strongly condemns the position of Spain directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, encouraging separatism, and demands from official Madrid to stop the policy of double standards and not interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,

This is stated in the statement of the Community of Western Azerbaijan.

"The community calls on Spain to support the peaceful, safe, and dignified return to their homes of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the statement said.

Recall that last day the Spanish Embassy in Russia announced the provision of assistance to the Armenian separatists in Garabagh.

The Embassy of Spain, in a post on X (Twitter), stated that financial and social support will be provided to 250 families.

Moreover, in the publication, the state agency used the so-called "flag" of the Karabakh separatists.

---

