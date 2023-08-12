Positions of Azerbaijani army under fire in Kalbajar, Aghdam

12 August 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

On August 11, starting from 21:10 to 21:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the directions of the Bazirkhana and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

“Moreover, on August 12 at 07:43, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions,” the ministry said.

