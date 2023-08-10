Western Azerbaijan Community condemns action of so-called 'crusaders' group in Armenia

10 August 2023 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan community condemns the fact that in Armenia a group of criminals calling themselves “crusaders” held an action in the center of Yerevan demanding that they are given weapons to “open the Lachin road by force”, and the statements of these persons about a provocation on the border in the direction of Azerbaijan's Lachin, where IDPs have just begun to return, Azernews reports.

The Community noted that such actions would not have been repeated in Armenia today if the international community had appropriately responded to the racist demonstrations of the Armenian revanchist opposition held in Yerevan last year under the banner of "Armenia without Turks" with the participation of numerous people.

"The Community considers it unacceptable for revanchists to give a religious coloring to the past conflict, and calls on the international community, including the UN, its special rapporteurs, the EU, the EU mission in Armenia, ambassadors of countries that often visit the Lachin border checkpoint, the Council of Europe, international non-governmental organizations to condemn provocative actions, anti-Azerbaijani policy, xenophobia," the statement says.

