Aykhan Hajizade calls Lithuanian Foreign Minister not to fall for false Armenian propaganda

9 August 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizade, advised Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis not to fall under the influence of false Armenian propaganda.

Aykhan Hajizade wrote about this on his page in X (Twitter), Azernews reports.

On comment, his says:

"Mr. Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, it is better not to be deceived by false Armenian propaganda. The Lachin road has been misused by Armenia for the last 3 years. Unfortunately, all these years Lithuania has demonstrated a silence. In order to prevent Armenia’s malign actions, Azerbaijan has established Lachin border checkpoint & suggested to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road for deliveries. In the meantime, the ICJ ruling of July 6, has unanimously rejected Armenian request to remove the ckeckpoint. Azerbaijan facilitates the transfer of Armenian residents in both directions. It would be more appropriate to urge Armenia to demonstrate more constructive approach, rather than undermine the peace process," Aykhan Hajizade told.

Mr. Minister @GLandsbergis, it is better not to be deceived by false Armenian propaganda.



The Lachin road has been misused by Armenia for the last 3 years. Unfortunately, all these years #Lithuania has demonstrated a silence.



1/3 https://t.co/ong5XAEh7U — Aykhan Hajizada (@Aykhanh) August 9, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz