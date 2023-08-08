President of Uzbekistan to visit Azerbaijan

8 August 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

In August, the visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan is expected, Azernews reports.

This was stated at the round table "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: new horizons of cooperation", organized by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (TsAMO), head of the Center Farid Shafiyev.

Farid Shafiyev thanked Uzbekistan for supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan also feels the support of Uzbekistan in the process of restoring its liberated territories," he said.

It is expected that during the visit of Mirziyoyev, the opening of a school in Fuzuli, which is being built by Uzbekistan, will take place.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz