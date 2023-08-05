Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament sends letter of condolences to Georgian counterpart

5 August 2023 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has sent a letter of condolence to Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili over the loss of life as a result of a landslide that hit the country’s mountainous Racha region, Azernews reports.

On behalf of herself and on behalf of Azerbaijani MPs, Gafarova extended deep condolences to Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, families and relatives of the those who were killed, and the friendly people of Georgia, expressed hope for the earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.



