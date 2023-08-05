Other group of former IDPs return to their native Azerbaijan's Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

5 August 2023 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw among the families who will be resettled in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli region on August 5, Azernews reports with reference to the State Committee.

Representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the freed regions that are part of the Garabagh Economic Region (with the exception of the Shusha district) and the executive power of Fuzuli district attended the ceremony.

The draw was attended by 144 households (509 persons). According to the family makeup, 51 have two-room apartments, 76 have three-room apartments, and 17 have four-room flats. These family have resided in Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in temporary settlements on the Absheron district's land, till today.

The lotteries are designed to promote neutrality and openness in the transferring of former internally displaced persons.

Moreover, the participants in the draw noted that they feel great joy in connection with returning to their native places. They expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the territories liberated from occupation and the care given to the former internally displaced persons.

The families participating in the draw will be sent to the city of Fuzuli as soon as possible.

The victory in the 44-day Second Garabagh War led by victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev allowed our compatriots, internally displaced people who had been yearning for their native land for nearly 30 years, to return to their native lands in the territories liberated from occupation.

Throughout their time as displaced people, the Azerbaijani government has given them extra attention and care. The strategy line, outlined by the great leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev, is aimed at improving living conditions, ensuring social protection, and securing the employment of internally displaced people, and it is now being implemented regularly. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva constantly examines matters concerning internally displaced persons with exceptional sensitivity and assists in resolving their challenges.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz