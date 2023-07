31 July 2023 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports with reference to Türkiye’s presidential administration's statement.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Türkiye today.



