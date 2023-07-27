Aide to President: Armenian leadership must stop disinformation about Lachin road

27 July 2023 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

Instead of playing with words, the political leadership of Armenia should put an end to the manipulation, disinformation, false information games and propaganda campaign aimed at deceiving the international community regarding the Lachin road.

According to Azernews, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote this on his Twitter account in response to the publication of the Chairman of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan about the alleged "blockade" of the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh.

"The Aghdam-Khankendi road is open and working!", H.Hajiyev wrote in th post.

It should be noted that during the meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel on July 15 in Brussels, the issue of transporting humanitarian goods for the Armenian minorities in Karabakh in the direction of Barda-Agdam road was discussed.

