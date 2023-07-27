Azerbaijan’s FM comments on statement by Josep Borrell about situation in region

27 July 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the support of the European Union to establish peace and stability in the region, as well as to the peace negotiations with Armenia, Azernews reports, citing FM spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada on commenting Josep Borrel's statement over the situation in Karabakh.

Nevertheless, the presented approach towards the situation in the region by High Representative Josep Borrel in his July 26 statement, based on the propaganda and political manipulations spread by Armenia, is regrettable.

Ignoring the grievances of Azerbaijan regarding the incomplete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, which continue to be a threat to Azerbaijan's national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty after the 2020 44-day war, illegal activities of Armenia via the Lachin road, transportation to the territories of Azerbaijan of ammunition and landmines, as well as the transfer of the natural resources of Azerbaijan to Armenia, and presenting the legitimate acts of Azerbaijan as the closure of the Lachin road is fundamentally wrong.

Similarly, it must be made clear that the blatant misinterpretation of the relevant decisions of the International Court of Justice will not yield results. The July 6 decision of the Court, confirming the right of Azerbaijan to control its borders and proving the baseless nature of Armenia's request for the removal of the Lachin border checkpoint, once more demonstrated that the protection of its own security by Azerbaijan is legitimate.

Despite the protests since the December of last year against the illegal acts of Armenia, hundreds of vehicles, including the ICRC vehicles have passed through the Lachin on a daily basis. Furthermore, a well-regulated and transparent daily passage in both directions through the Lachin border checkpoint was ensured even after its installation. Moreover, despite the armed attack on the checkpoint on June 15, smuggling attempts, and the provocation by the dispatch of convoys under the disguise of “humanitarian aid” on July 26, Azerbaijan continues its cooperation with the ICRC, provides the passage of Armenian residents for medical purposes and facilitates the transport of medical supplies by the ICRC.

Coming to the transportation of large amounts of cargo to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan made a proposal to utilize "Aghdam-Khankendi" and other alternative routes, taking into account threats originating from Armenia.

Despite the fact that this proposal of Azerbaijan is being supported by international partners, including the European Union and the ICRC, obstacles and prevention of transportation of goods by blocking the roads by Armenia and those who present themselves as representatives of the Armenian residents is a clear proof that the speculations on the "tense humanitarian situation" is nothing than political manipulation.

Azerbaijan, besides being committed to its international obligations, will resolutely prevent attempts to legitimize illegal activity on its territories.

---

