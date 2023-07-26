Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Sierra Leone

26 July 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Biot on the occasion of his re-election as President of the country, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Esteemed Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone on the basis of friendship in line with the interests of our peoples and continue our fruitful cooperation within multilateral institutions, including the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of your friendly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz