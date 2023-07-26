Trilateral summit with participation of leaders of countries planned, Lavrov says

26 July 2023 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue to work on preparing further meetings, in 2023 a summit of the leaders of the three countries is planned, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the results of trilateral negotiations with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We will continue vigorous work on preparing further meetings, including plans to hold another summit of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia this year,” Russian FM said.

The Russian side also suggested starting a trilateral dialogue through parliamentarians.

At the same time, the Russian minister expressed hope that the discussions held today will help give a positive impetus to the negotiation process in other areas as well.

“The closest result at this stage is the achievement of an agreement in a trilateral working group headed by three deputy prime ministers who are engaged in agreeing on specific issues of unblocking transport communications in the region. In this context, prospects will also open up for the implementation of promising projects in the transport sector, which already have not only a regional, but also a broader character," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

According to the head of the department, Moscow expects that the signing of a peace treaty will be the culmination of a large negotiation process between Baku and Yerevan.

“We expect that the signing of this agreement will be the culmination of a large negotiation process, which will draw a line under the efforts of Armenians and Azerbaijanis, initiated during their tripartite meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Lavrov said.

---

