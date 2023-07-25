Turkish Vice President to visit Azerbaijan

25 July 2023 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will visit Azerbaijan in September this year, Azernews reports.

This was told by the co-chairman of the inter-parliamentary friendship group Turkiye-Azerbaijan, deputy of the ruling party of Turkey ("Justice and Development Party") Shamil Ayrim.

“Cevdet Yilmaz is the co-chairman of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan. During the visit, a number of issues related to relations between the two countries will be discussed,” Shamil Ayrim emphasized.

According to him, the first joint congress of inter-parliamentary friendship groups of the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) will be held in Azerbaijan.

“We discussed this issue with the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. She stated that she would inform the country's leadership about this. Most likely, the first congress will be held in Azerbaijan,” Shamil Ayrim said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz